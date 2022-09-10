Two crashes seriously impact traffic in south San Luis Obispo Co.

California Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in south San Luis Obispo County Friday.

The first crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Tefft Street in Nipomo.

According to an officer with the California Highway Patrol, a driver from Santa Maria hit a plow along the side of the road before also hitting a worker.

As of 6:15 p.m. crews are still working to clear that crash and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

That crash caused a major back all the way north into the city of Arroyo Grande, where another crash just happened at around 5:50 p.m.

According to CHP, this is a two-vehicle traffic collision along southbound Highway 101 just south of El Campo Road.

CHP says no one was injured in this crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. If you need to head this way you will want to allow extra time for your commute.