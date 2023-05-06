Two Hummer electric bikes donated to Paso Robles Police Department

Two electric bikes were donated to the Paso Robles Police Department on Friday, the department said in a press release.

Borjon Auto Center in Paso Robles made the donation. The bikes, made by GMC Hummer, cost around $4,000 each.

“We appreciate this donation of these two e-bikes as they will help our officers patrol a larger area than could normally be covered on foot," Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord said in the release. "The department encourages and appreciates police partnerships with local businesses and others in order to help increase our efforts to increase public safety for everyone. I would like to thank Borjon Auto Center for this unexpected and extremely gracious donation.”

The electric bikes can reach a top speed of 40 miles per hour, according to the release, and can be single-wheel or all-wheel drive.