Victim, suspect injured in shooting at hotel in Goleta, deputies say

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Goleta Thursday.
Deputies say it happened at around 11:10 a.m. at the Best Western on the 5600-block of Calle Real.
According to law enforcement, an adult female victim and an adult male suspect were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies say there are no suspects outstanding.
It is unknown at this time what lead to the shooting.
