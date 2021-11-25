Watch
Victim, suspect injured in shooting at hotel in Goleta, deputies say

Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 25, 2021
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Goleta Thursday.

Deputies say it happened at around 11:10 a.m. at the Best Western on the 5600-block of Calle Real.

According to law enforcement, an adult female victim and an adult male suspect were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say there are no suspects outstanding.

It is unknown at this time what lead to the shooting.

