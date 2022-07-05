Watch Now
Two killed in fatal crash south of Orcutt identified

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 05, 2022
Two people who died in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135 south of Orcutt have been identified.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office, Melisa Michelle Gonzalez- Bautista, 18, and Hermilo Vasquez-Mendez, 41, both of Santa Maria were killed in the crash.

According to CHP, the crash happened Saturday night at around 10:15 p.m. when Mendez was driving at a high rate of speed and hit the left-rear side of Bautista's car. Bautista died as a result of the crash and the passenger in her car was injured.

According to CHP, Mendez's car rolled over, and when he got out of the car he walked over to the southbound lanes where he was struck and killed by an approaching vehicle.

It is unknown at this time if Mendez was driving under the influence.

