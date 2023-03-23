Two men charged for allegedly stealing and burning pride flags

Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing two pride flags and burning one of them in Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney, John Savrnoch, announced Thursday.

According to the complaint, Avi Stone Williams and Joshua Jerome Eligino reportedly stole two pride flags, one from a family's personal property, and another from St. Marks in the Valley Episcopal Church, in July of 2022.

Both Williams and Eligino were charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights, according to the press release.

Officials say Williams and Eligino are set to be arraigned on Apr. 19.