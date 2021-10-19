Two new developments in Lompoc to start construction within the next few years

Two new developments are set to begin construction in the next two years in Lompoc. A large gated housing community and a cannabis cultivation site.

The large gated housing community going up on East Laurel Avenue will be named River Terrace and will have a total of 257 residential units including single-family, residential duplexes, and townhomes.

"The city of Lompoc desperately needs new housing as you know the state of California is in a housing crisis so this housing stock has come at a great time,” said Lompoc Planning Manager Brian Halvorson.

According to Halvorson, this project dates back to 2005 but due to the downturn of the economy, it was never built. Now with the new builders coming in the development will come to life in the next couple of years.

"I know it's been a long time in the works, think there were a couple of close calls, hit and misses about getting a project out here done and approved but they finally did it and I think it'll be a great thing for the city for sure,” said Lompoc resident Jason Carter.

As for the cannabis cultivation site, that will be named Mustang Cannabis and will include several lots, one is next to Walmart located on 1501 North O Street, and the other on Cordoba Avenue.

A combination of cultivation, processing, manufacturing and much more will take place.

The facility will bring in a total of about 90 full-time jobs.

Both projects will begin construction within the next two years. the housing development is set to start construction as early as next year.

"There hasn't been enough new construction in the city so this will allow the new construction to come in line and provide that need for new homes,” said Halvorson