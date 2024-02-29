Watch Now
Two people charged following fatal hit and run in Santa Barbara

File Photo
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 19:59:43-05

Two people from Santa Barbara have been charged following a fatal hit and run, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Officials said Salvador Jimenez, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended or revoked license causing injury.

Estefani Nava Guerrero, 26, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and concealing or destroying evidence.

According to the press release, Jimenez pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Guerrero bailed out of custody and is expected to be arraigned on April 25.

The two were involved in a crash that killed motor scooter rider, Dane Angus, early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of East Cota and Santa Barbara streets where Angus was found lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

