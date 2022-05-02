Two people hospitalized in head-on crash along Hwy 246 near Lompoc

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a major injury crash along Highway 246 Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:32 a.m. near Campbell Road between Buellton and Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials confirm the head-on crash required heavy extrication sending at least two people to the hospital. Fire officials say two cats were also pulled from the car.

Traffic is heavy in the area as first responders work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.