Two teens arrested after Heritage Ranch home invasion robbery

Two teens were arrested following an armed home invasion robbery in the Heritage Ranch area Thursday evening, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's officials say at around 6 p.m., two people forced their way into a home and held the occupants at gunpoint.

They say the robbers forced one of the occupants to retrieve a safe containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry before leaving with the safe and several guns.

About 40 minutes after the robbery was reported, with the help of an Automated License Plate Reader, deputies reportedly located the suspects’ vehicle on Highway 46 near Shandon.

Authorities stopped the vehicle and recovered the stolen jewelry and firearms, according to sheriff's officials.

Avyel Leyva, 18, of Merced was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a firearm, kidnapping, criminal threats and attempting to dissuade a witness.

A 17-year-old from Gustine was arrested on the same charges.

The sheriff’s office says Leyva also had an outstanding warrant from the Newman Police Department involving separate firearm, gang and criminal threat charges.