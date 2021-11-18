Watch
Two teens arrested in connection to fatal gang-related shooting in Lompoc

One of the scenes that remains active is at the intersection of Maple St. And K St
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 17, 2021
Lompoc Police have arrested two teens in connection to a shooting that killed one man and injured another in October.

The shooting happened on October 17 in the 500 block of North M Street. Police say Tony Villa was killed and another person was injured in the shooting.

According to police a 17-year-old male was arrested on Nov. 8 and a 16-year-old male was arrested on Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting.

Both were booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall and are facing charges of Homicide Participation in a Criminal Street Gang Dissuading a Witness and/or Victim Use of a Firearm During a Gang Crime.

This shooting was just one of two fatal gang-related shootings that happened that day.

Police also responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of West Maple Ave. and K St. Police report that these shootings were unrelated.

In that shooting, a 20-year-old male died from his injuries and another was injured.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

