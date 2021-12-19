Two teens shot in Santa Maria Saturday, police seeking information

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured Saturday night.

Police say at about 8 pm they responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Chaparral Street.

When officers arrived they say they found two 17-year-old male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center.

The investigation is continuing and the condition of the two teens is unknown at this time.

SMPD Detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity before or after the shooting to please contact them at (805) 928-3781 X2277.

Police are also asking that any residences in the area with surveillance systems are asked to check for activations around the time of the shooting.