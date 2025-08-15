Two-year-old cat, Trooper, is curious to find his forever home

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This is Trooper, a two-year-old cat who is looking to find his place.

He has been at the Woods Humane Society cattery since January and was just moved to the San Luis Obispo location. He is curious and loves to watch over the people around him. Toys and treats are always a good time. He will do best as the only cat in a home and is fee waived!

Stop by Woods Humane Society's shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. Today, to meet this sweet boy!

Check out this link for information on Trooper or any of the other animals available from Woods Humane Society!