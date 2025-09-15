Tyler Brewer announces campaign for San Luis Obispo County supervisor, District 4

Tyler Brewer, owner of Family Paralegal Associates (formerly Stuart Legal), has officially announced his candidacy for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor representing District 4 in the upcoming 2026 election.

Through his leadership at Family Paralegal Associates, Brewer has provided affordable legal document preparation to hundreds of families and small business owners. His hands-on experience with the community has informed his commitment to expanding access to county services, strengthening protections for working families, and supporting local entrepreneurs.

Brewer highlighted that his campaign will be rooted in grassroots efforts, prioritizing direct community engagement, active volunteer involvement, and open, honest conversations with residents about the issues they care about most.

“Our district deserves leadership that listens, leadership that acts, and leadership that puts people before politics,” Brewer said. “As the owner of Family Paralegal Associates, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges families face navigating complicated systems. I’m running to make government work better for the people it’s meant to serve.”