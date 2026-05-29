Tyson, our puppy pet of the week, needs a forever home

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from a local animal shelter. This week, it is Tyson from Woods Humane Society's turn in the spotlight.

He is an Australian Kelpie/Doberman Pincher mix.

Tyson is just over a year old and has been at the shelter since January, when he was transferred from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter.

Filled with puppy energy, brains, and a desire to learn, he will make a great addition to an active family here on the Central Coast.

He is just under 60 pounds and has made many new doggie friends while at the shelter.

He will be available for adoption from noon to 4 p.m. at the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Ave.

Click here for more information on him.