U.S. Under Secretary of Energy visits Diablo Canyon Power Plant

A representative from the U.S. Department of Energy visited Diablo Canyon Power Plant on Tuesday.

The power plant was scheduled to shut down by 2025. However, in 2022, amid concerns over the state's growing electricity demands, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 846, allowing the plant to continue operating until 2030.

PG&E received $271 million from the federal government to help keep the plant online.

"Last year, the president signed four executive orders to really unleash nuclear, and this is one of many examples: the Civil Nuclear Credit Program," said Kyle Haustveit, Under Secretary of Energy. "We're investing $271 million into Diablo. We're doing that to make sure this plant stays online."

In April 2026, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved an up to 20-year extension of the plant's operations.

"It's critical that the state of California does the same,” Haustveit said during his visit to the plant on Tuesday.



Under the Civil Nuclear Credit Program, the Department of Energy says PG&E is eligible to receive up to $1.1 billion in total federal support for the plant's extended operations.