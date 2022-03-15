Uber, Lyft to help assist drivers financially with surcharges

Popular rideshare businesses like Uber and Lyft are planning on helping assist their drivers financially with the rise in gas prices.

Uber and Lyft are both adding temporary surcharges to rides to offset the cost of gas prices drivers are paying.

“Late at night I need someone who can get me, a safe ride, and I’d probably call an uber,” said Andrew Smith, a Pismo Beach visitor.

“It’s a rough job, it is tough dealing with the general public, and they deserve accommodation for dealing with people and it takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to do that,” said Albert Chen, a Pismo Beach visitor.

Uber and Lyft drivers have been hit hard by rising gas prices.

“They don’t make a lot of money, it’s a tough job, they’re barely able to pay the bills as is and the economy is not very friendly to people who are providing the service,” said Chen. “The people that can afford an uber ride, it is kind of the least we can do.”

Former drivers like Albert Chen say drivers deserve to benefit from the new surcharges.

"I think it makes sense because their main priority is their car which requires gas to run so if they don’t have gas because it is so expensive then it is going to run them out of business,” said Smith.

Drivers say they’ve noticed tips have dropped off as others struggle financially.

“I’ve also seen with gas prices going up, a lot of people are tipping as well either, so I think it might be affecting them too as well as us,” said John Hickman, a delivery driver.

The surcharges reported for Uber will pay between 45 and 55 cents.

Uber Eats from 35 to 45 cents.

Uber says 100 percent of the surcharges will go to drivers.

The fee will be re-evaluated in two months.