UCSB Chancellor announces he will be stepping down after 30 years of service

Henry T. Yang, 83, has announced he will be stepping down as Chancellor of the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

Yang was named UCSB's fifth Chancellor in 1994, according to the university's website.

Before then, he worked at Purdue University where he was the dean of engineering for ten years.

He was also the Neil A. Armstrong Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue.

Following his resignation, Yang plans to continue his academic service as a professor at UCSB.

The transition will take effect at the end of the upcoming school year.

"Serving as the Chancellor of UC Santa Barbara has been the highest honor of my career. I look forward to returning to the classroom and lab after this academic year, and continuing to support our unparalleled community of students, faculty, and staff to the best of my abilities," Yang writes in a message to the campus community.

Yang extends special thanks to his wife, Dilling, as well as the president of the University of California.