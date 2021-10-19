UCSB students react to UC campuses requiring flu vaccines for students, staff

A new executive order for UC schools is requiring students, faculty, and staff members to get a flu shot prior to Nov. 19.

Students and employees at University of California schools already have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The new mandate would affect more than 500,000 people.

“I know so many people that have recently been getting sick just with colds and the flu and everything, I think because people aren’t used to being around so many people,” said UCSB sophomore Sana Vijaynathan.

“There is definitely something going around like a cold, it’s not COVID-19 because everyone is getting tested regularly, they’re really good about that,” said freshman Amanda Martin-Parras.

Several UCSB students say they are in support of the new requirement.

“I think it’s good the schools are proving they want everyone to be safe. I’m sure a lot of people wouldn’t go out of their way to get a flu shot if it’s not mandatory,” said Martin-Parras.

”I think that it’s not that big of a deal to do. If it can help you and other people then why not do it,” said Vijaynathan.

Other students say they are still unsure on whether or not they will opt-out.

”I probably wouldn’t see myself getting it unless some new ideas or information came out,” said senior Mason Buczek.

Students additionally proposed questions regarding the reasoning for an influenza vaccine mandate.

”You have to ask the question why weren’t previous years before COVID a flu vaccine mandate in place at that point,” said Buczek.

If a student or staff member chooses to opt-out from getting the vaccine, they must do so in writing before Nov. 19. They must also wear a mask through the end of flu season.

While the UC system is implementing this by Nov. 19, we reached out to Cal Poly, which is a CSU and they say as of right now they will not have a flu shot mandate.

Cal Poly does offer flu shots on campus and highly recommends students, faculty, and staff to get them.