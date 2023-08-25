Unarmed Minuteman III launch scheduled for next week from Vandenberg SFB

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base next week.

Base officials say the launch set for Tuesday night is routine and was scheduled years prior.

Air Force Global Strike Command says the ICMB test program “is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent,” adding that it will “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”

The window for the launch from the north part of the base is between 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Base officials say per existing bi-lateral obligations, the Russian government has been notified in advance of the launch and a pre-launch notification has been transmitted pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct.