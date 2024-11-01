Unarmed Minuteman III launch set for next week from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III is set for next week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to liftoff sometime between 11:01 p.m. Tuesday and 5:01 a.m. Wednesday from North Vandenberg.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command,” Vandenberg Public Affairs stated, adding that this test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.

“In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations,” according to public affairs.

