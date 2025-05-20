Unarmed Minuteman III launch set for Wednesday from Vandenberg SFB

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight.

The launch window for the operational test launch of the Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III is set for Wednesday between 12:01 a.m. to 5:01 a.m. from the northern part of the base.

“The ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a press release, adding that the test was scheduled years in advance and is routine.

“Consistent with previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” the press release stated.

It’s the second test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III from Vandenberg this year.