Unarmed Minuteman III successfully test launches from Vandenberg

An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III went successfully early Wednesday morning at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday.

The purpose of the launch was to check and verify the "safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," according to the press release.

"The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America's Air and Space Force," said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander. "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

The base says the Russian government has also been notified of the launch, pursuant to New START treaty obligations.