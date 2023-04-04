Unarmed Minuteman III test launch scheduled for this month

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been scheduled for this month according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.

The launch is slated for for April 19 from 11:47 p.m. to April 20, 5:47 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials say this test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.

The purpose of the test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Consistent with previous test launches, this test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to officials.