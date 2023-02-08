Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unarmed missile set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Minuteman III (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley).jpg
U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson
A Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Aug. 11, 2021.
Minuteman III (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley).jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:48:33-05

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 11:01 p.m. on February 9 and 5:01 a.m. on February 10.

According to Air Force officials, the launch is a routine test that was scheduled years in advance. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg