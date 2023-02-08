Unarmed missile set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 11:01 p.m. on February 9 and 5:01 a.m. on February 10.

According to Air Force officials, the launch is a routine test that was scheduled years in advance. The purpose of the test is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.