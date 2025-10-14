Unborn baby dies in Hwy 1 crash outside Lompoc

A pregnant woman's unborn baby died following a crash last week outside Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened Oct. 7, shortly after 5:30 p.m., along southbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Officers say the driver of a 2021 Lexus was heading northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The Honda was struck by a Lexus heading southbound on Highway 1. Both drivers suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

The driver of the Honda was flown to a local hospital where officers say her unborn baby died from injuries due to the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP at (805) 691-6160.