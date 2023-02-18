Watch Now
Union Valley Parkway reopens in Orcutt following sinkhole repair

Posted at 4:23 PM, Feb 17, 2023
Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt has reopened.

Santa Barbara County Public Works crews have been working since the January 9 storm to repair a sinkhole along the road that closed Union Valley Parkway near Bradley Road and flooded many homes along Hibiscus Court.

Crews worked quickly to re-build the embankment that collapsed so it was back up to ground elevation prior to any additional storms.

Work also took place along the south end of Bradley Road to repair areas of undermined sidewalk that rainwater flowed through and eroded.

