Upcoming forums to inform and connect communities in Lompoc and Solvang

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann has recently introduced a series of forums aimed at cultivating a safer, more informed and more engaged community in Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley.

At the Fire Safe Council Wildfire Exposition, Hartmann says residents will gain valuable insights and learn about resources to protect their communities and homes from the persistent threat of wildfires.

Hartmann also announced a Self-Healing and Community Gathering Forum in the Lompoc area dedicated to reducing violence, enhancing youth outcomes, and instigating systemic change within the area. Children are encouraged to attend.

The Lompoc Valley will also be hosting a forum addressing homelessness and another informative session for Lompoc and Solvang tenants will dive into their rights, responsibilities, and the local housing landscape.

Below are the times and locations for each event:



Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Wildfire Exposition

- Date & Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm- Location: Lompoc Veterans' Memorial Building at 100 E Locust Avenue, Lompoc



Lompoc Self-Healing Communities Kick-Off & Community Gathering

- Date & Time: Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 3 pm to 6 pm- Location: Dick DeWees Community Center at 1120 West Ocean Avenue, Lompoc

**Food and child engagement are provided**

Don't forget to RSVP at shc@c4lompoc.org.



Lompoc Community Forum on Homelessness

- Date & Time: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm

- Location: Lompoc Veterans' Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Avenue, Lompoc

**Food and child engagement are provided**



Lompoc and Solvang Tenants - Know Your Rights and Responsibilities

Solvang:

- Date & Time: Thursday, November 2nd at 6pm

- Location: To be determined

Lompoc:

- Date & Time: Wednesday, November 8th at 6 pm

- Location: Lompoc Veterans' Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Avenue, Lompoc

**Food and child engagement are provided** Click this link for more information.