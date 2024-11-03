UPDATE: Body of man gone missing in Atascadero found, homicide suspect arrested

The Atascadero Police Department is reportedly investigating a homicide following the discovery of the body of 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion, who was reported missing on Oct. 30.

APD says Pinion was last seen in Atascadero on the morning of Oct. 23. Initial investigations raised concerns about suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance, according to police.

Following a comprehensive investigation, officers report that they identified a person of interest who was later arrested. Tyler Stevens, a 21-year-old resident of rural Paso Robles, was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of homicide, according to APD.

On Nov. 2, authorities say they located Pinion’s body in a remote area near Tassajara Creek.

APD thanks the community and partner agencies who contributed to the investigation, and adds that this case remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with further information to contact the Atascadero Police Department or its Investigation Unit at (805) 461-5051.