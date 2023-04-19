Update: new estimate for reopening Hwy 1 at Gilbert’s Slide

The new estimate for reopening Highway 1 at Gilbert’s Slide is now July 14, according to a press release sent by Caltrans on Wednesday.

Caltrans officials say while crews have made progress with the excavation of the repair site, the presence of subsurface water is causing delays in the ability to begin to introduce fill into the site.

However, Highway 1 remains open through Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, and the Ragged Point Inn, with all coastal San Luis Obispo County businesses open.

Highway 1 also remains open with full access to all coastal businesses for 50 miles from Monterey, south to the Big Creek Vista area in Monterey County.

Local residents will be able to pass through repair work at Gilbert’s Slide north of Gorda for resupply activities on Wednesday from 4:30 to 5 p.m. A contractor-led convoy will direct travel through the Caltrans maintenance facility.

A similar resupply window through Gilbert’s Slide is also scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 3.