Update: pedestrian struck by Amtrak train identified as Grover Beach woman

The pedestrian struck by an Amtrak train in the 200 block of north Highway 1 in Grover Beach on Dec. 27, 2022, has been identified as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson of Grover Beach according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police officials say their investigation into this matter involved interviewing several eyewitnesses and a video review of the collision. As a result, police say they have determined that Anderson was walking on the tracks in the path of the train and failed to heed the warning from the train's horn prior to the collision. Police believe there was no foul play involved in the collision.

The Grover Beach Police Department in a press release said that they would like to extend their condolences to the family and friends of Anderson.

