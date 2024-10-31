UPDATE: Suspect and victim identified in hit-and-run that killed 1-year-old

The Santa Maria Police Department has identified the suspect and victim in a fatal traffic collision that killed a 1-year-old earlier this month.

The Oct. 13 crash, which officials are now calling a hit-and-run, reportedly occurred on the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

Authorities identified the suspect in the collision as 35-year-old Santa Maria resident Federico Garcia Galvez, who they say is currently wanted for felony hit-and-run causing injury or death.

SMPD identifies the 1-year-old child— who was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital— as Santa Maria resident Rosalia Ortega.

The case is still under investigation, according to police.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the suspect's whereabouts or the collision to contact Officer Robles at 805-929-3781 extension 2315.