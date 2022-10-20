Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots available at upcoming public health mobile clinics

San Luis Obispo County children ages five to eleven will soon be able to get updated vaccine protection against COVID-19.

Updated booster doses for all ages, plus flu shots, will be available at these upcoming public health mobile clinics:

Nipomo Library, Tuesday, October 18, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

918 W Tefft Street in Nipomo // Community Room

Santa Rosa Church, Cambria, Thursday, October 20, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

1174 Main Street in Cambria

Iglesia Linaje Escogido, Morro Bay (with the Latino Health Coalition Health Fair) Sunday, October 23, 1 to 5 p.m.

2050 Ironwood Ave in Morro Bay

Grover Beach Public Health Clinic, Wednesday, October 26, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach

Oak Park, Paso Robles, Friday, October 28, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

901 30th Street in Paso Robles // Oak Park Resident Center

Paso Robles Health Clinic, Thursday, November 3, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

805 4th St. in Paso Robles

Santa Rosa Academic Academy, Atascadero, Friday, November 4, 2 to 4 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.)

8651 Santa Rosa Rd. in Atascadero

Shandon High School, Wednesday, November 9, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

101 South First St. in Shandon



The updated booster vaccines specifically protect against current variants often called “Omicron boosters.”

“Like the flu shot, this booster teaches your body to protect you from the virus strains circulating right now,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer in a press release. “This added protection will help families stay healthy as we look ahead to holiday gatherings and seek to avoid a winter surge.”

Two updated booster options will be available for ages five to eleven: a Moderna booster for ages 6 and older, and a Pfizer booster for ages 5 and older. Like adults, children may get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series, or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. This updated booster replaces the original booster dose.

Additional clinics are being scheduled; to see updates you can click here.

Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.