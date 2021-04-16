Updated Kristin Smart billboard now visible in Arroyo Grande

With two people now facing criminal charges in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a billboard in the Village of Arroyo Grande has been updated.

The sign up along Branch Street still includes a photo of the Cal Poly freshman, who was 19-years-old when she went missing in 1996, but now says “Justice for Kristin” and directs people to the website KristinSmart.org.

The website offers people a chance to donate to the non-profit and provides information on the Kristin Smart Scholarship.

The billboard has been up for more than two decades and was replaced last year to include updated information, including a $75,000 reward being offered in the case.

It’s not yet known whether anyone is eligible to receive the reward money following this week’s arrests of suspects Paul Flores and his father, Ruben.

Kristin would have been 44-years-old.

May 25 marks 25 years since her disappearance.

