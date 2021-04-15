Paul, Ruben Flores to be arraigned virtually Thursday morning

The father and son arrested in connection with the 1996 death of Kristin Smart are expected to make their first court appearances Thursday in connection with the case.

Both Paul Flores, 44, and Ruben Flores, 80, are appearing remotely for the hearing from the San Luis Obispo County Jail sometime after 8:30 a.m., according to court staff.

To view the live stream of the hearings, click here and select Department 6.

Paul has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Ruben has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The criminal complaint filed against Paul and Ruben alleges Paul killed the Cal Poly freshman while raping or trying to rape her and that Ruben helped him conceal the body.

According to witnesses, Kristin was last seen with Paul after returning to campus from an off-campus party.

This may marks 25 years since her disappearance. Kristin would have been 44-years-old.

