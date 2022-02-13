Valentine’s Day cockroaches fed to meerkats at Charles Paddock Zoo

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero held a special event today where residents could see their unique gifts that were given this upcoming Valentine's Day.

For $7, people were able to adopt the zoo’s Madagascar Hissing Cockroach for their valentine or like the zoo said “maybe someone who used to be a Valentine.”

On Saturday, those who adopted a cockroach were able to stop by the Charles Paddock Zoo to watch meerkats eat the adopted insect.

Cockroaches can be adopted through Feb. 15, 2022.

Those who adopt will receive an official certificate of adoption that will include the recipient's name.