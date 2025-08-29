Vandenberg preparing for fifth SpaceX launch this month

A SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base supporting Department of Defense communications is set for Friday evening.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit opens at 7:05 p.m. and remains open until 11:05 p.m.

Following stage separation, the first-stage, which has been used in 14 previous launches, is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard over populated areas.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

The launch is the fifth for SpaceX this month from Vandenberg and 43rd overall launch from the base this year.

