Vandenberg Space Force Base beaches to reopen to the public on Friday

After nearly seven months of restricted access, Vandenberg Space Force Base beaches are set to fully reopen to people in the community this week.

Starting Friday, all sections of Surf, Wall, and Minuteman Beaches will be accessible.

Seasonal restrictions are enforced annually on Vandenberg beaches to protect the nesting habitat of Western Snowy Plovers.

Biologists have determined that all plover chicks in the area have fledged and are able to care for themselves without help from their parents.

Despite the reopenings, Vandenberg Space Force Base officials say there are still several year-round restrictions that apply on all beaches in the area.

For a full list of rules, you can visit the Vandenberg Space Force Base Environmental webpage.

