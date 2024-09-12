Vandenberg Space Force Base honors those who lost their lives on 9/11

On Wednesday, Vandenberg Space Force Base paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11 through a remembrance ceremony.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. in the base's Visitor Center.

During the ceremony, a member of the Honor Guard folded the American flag, and then attendees engaged in a moment of silence.

Speeches were delivered by Space Launch Delta 30 Vice Commander Col. Michael Jewell and Vandenberg Assistant Fire Chief Mark Smith.

They spoke in front of an audience that consisted of airmen and the Vandenberg Fire Hand crews.

A memorial was created out of a firefighter helmet, as well; it was adorned with the phrase, "Never forget."