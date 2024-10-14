Vandenberg Space Force Base preparing for overnight SpaceX launch

Vandenberg Space Force Base is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket overnight.

According to SpaceX, liftoff for the launch of 20 Starlink satellites is set for 1:07 a.m. Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 4 East. Backup opportunities are available until 5:03 a.m.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally as following stage separation, the first stage booster supporting the mission is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission is set to begin on X about five minutes before liftoff.

According to SpaceX, the first state booster supporting the mission has already been used 18 times.

