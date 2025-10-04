Vegetation fire breaks out in eastern San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire Saturday in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, someone reported the fire started on their property in the area of Alma Road and Anwannee Trail at around 1:50 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, resources are on ground and in the air working to stop the fire, estimated at around 40 acres as of 2:38 p.m.

A few structures were said to be threatened in the area, which is east of San Luis Obispo and south of Highway 58.

Smoke was visible in the area.

No other information was immediately available.