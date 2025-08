Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire just west of Santa Margarita Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The fire reportedly broke out around 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 58 and Highway 101.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that fire engines, water tenders, and air attack are headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.