Vehicle fire on Hwy 154 extinguished Friday afternoon

An SUV was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon on Highway 154.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. just west of East Camino Cielo.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, a couple and their dog were able to get out of the vehicle safely, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation.

The westbound #2 lane of the highway was closed while emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was the second large vehicle fire that Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to on Friday. Earlier in the day, a semi-truck caught fire on Highway 101 north of Gaviota.