Vehicle fire slows morning traffic through Pismo Beach

Traffic along Highway 101 through Pismo Beach Wednesday morning was moving slowly due to a reported vehicle fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near the Wadsworth Avenue offramp.

Initial reports to CHP were that the vehicle involved was engulfed in flames.

Traffic was initially being diverted off the highway at Wadsworth due to both lanes being blocked.

Lanes were back open shortly after 10:30 a.m., with the incident reportedly being cleared by 11 a.m.

No word on whether any injuries were reported.