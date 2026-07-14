Vigil held in Los Osos for man shot, killed by ICE agents in Houston

A vigil was held Monday night in Los Osos for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Houston, Texas, last week.

An ICE officer fatally shot Araujo after his van was pursued by federal agents driving unmarked vehicles while Araujo was taking his work crew to a job site.

The Department of Homeland Security says the officer fired at the van in self-defense after Araujo allegedly rammed an ICE vehicle. A lawyer for the three other men in the work van is disputing what ICE says happened.

Araujo's family says he was a hard worker and was close to obtaining legal status when he was killed.

Estero Bay Indivisible, which hosted the vigil, is joining others in demanding full accountability and an independent investigation.

