Vikings of Solvang host annual Children's Christmas Party

KSBY
Posted at 5:53 PM, Dec 05, 2022
Christmas came early for some children with special needs in Buellton.

The Vikings of Solvang hosted its annual Children's Christmas Party this afternoon.

Children with special needs, their caregivers, and their families came together to celebrate the holidays.

The event featured Christmas carols and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Each child was given a Christmas gift that was specifically selected for them.

"It's an event where they can get dressed up because they get really excited about that and see Santa," said Stefanie Cullors, Righetti High School Special education teacher. "And they love it. They love seeing their friends from other schools also down here. And it's a great ride. It's a great opportunity for them to just get into the community and, you know, see their peers and be out there using some social skills."

All members of the Solvang Vikings took part in hosting the event.

Many members say hosting this party is the most heartwarming part of being a Viking.

