Virtual town hall with Congressman Salud Carbajal Thursday

Congressman Salud Carbajal<br/>
Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:03:45-04

Congressman Salud Carbajal will be holding a virtual town hall on Thursday at 7 p.m., to give the public an opportunity to ask him questions about the issues that matter to them.

The town hall will be an open opportunity to speak to the Congressman about any topics , and get a dialogue going between the community and Congressman Carbajal.

The event will be held via Zoom as well as live-streamed on Facebook, featuring ASL, Spanish interpretation, and closed captioning to ensure accessibility.

To sign up, you may head to the Congressman's website.

