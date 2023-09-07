Watch Now
Visalia man arrested for DUI after crash in San Luis Obispo, police say

Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 07, 2023
San Luis Obispo police and fire officials responded to reports of a car off the road Thursday morning.

The call came in at 12:15 p.m. reporting that a car was off the road on the 500 block of Mountain View.

When first responders arrived, they found a car flipped over on the side of the road. They say a 72-year-old man from Visalia was found by himself in the car suspended by his seatbelt.

Police say the man had been there since around 10:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

