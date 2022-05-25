Vista Lago Adventure Park to open this Friday

An Arroyo Grande park will open to visitors again this summer.

Vista Lago Adventure Park, known for its ropes obstacle courses, is back this season.

The park says its unlimited adventure package is back and will be offered Friday to Sunday.

The package allows visitors three hours to do what they want at the park, such as the four obstacle courses, all three ziplines and the QuickJump.

There are also guided tours available.

The park says its agility tour includes three high speed ziplines and agility and balance obstacles.

Vista Lago also offers an all-access tour that allows guests to do everything at the park.

Additionally, the Sipline Bar and Grill has food and beverages available, including beer, wine, seltzers, burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy music and games onsite.

For more information and to make online reservations, click HERE.