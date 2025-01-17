Vistra battery plant in Monterey County catches fire, forces evacuations

A battery-energy storage facility in Monterey County caught fire Thursday afternoon, leading to the evacuations of hundreds of nearby residents.

The fire at the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Moss Landing was first reported around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The plant is described by the company as the largest of its kind in the world.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire, what exactly is burning, or how much of the facility is involved.

As of midnight Friday, smoke and flames were still apparent at the facility — about eight hours after the incident was first reported.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the area, affecting at least 1,500 people.

County officials have asked residents to close windows and doors and to shut off air systems until further notice.

Vistra — the Texas-based company operating the facility — is the same company seeking to build a battery-energy storage facility in Morro Bay.

That project is still going through the approval process, with company officials now seeking approval through state regulators and side-stepping local officials.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.