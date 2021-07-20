Danish rock band Volbeat announces Paso Robles tour stop

Danish rock band Volbeat has announced a Central Coast performance during their upcoming tour.

The four-member band is set to perform at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 9. The band will play with guest Twin Temple.

Performance tickets go on sale on Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Their eight-date run will be the band's first headlining shows in nearly two years.

The band formed in 2001. Since they got their start in Copenhagen clubs, they have headlined stages around the world and released eight albums.

The Vina Robles Amphitheatre is located at 3800 Mills Rd. in Paso Robles. The venue is set to feature many touring bands in the upcoming months.